Steamboat girls soccer sweeps Glenwood Springs

Ava Rose, a senior on the Steamboat Springs girls soccer team, takes control of an inbounded ball in a game against Mead on April 1, 2023. Coming off its recent win against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, April 13, 2023, Steamboat is now 5-6 on the year heading into spring break.

Steamboat Springs girls soccer invited Glenwood Springs to town on Thursday, April 13, and was in need of a win.

The team had lost its two previous matchups against Battle Mountain and Summit and was looking to head into spring break with a victory and a confidence boost.

The Sailors defeated the visiting Devils 2-1 to earn the season sweep with the two Steamboat goals coming off the feet of junior Gwyn Jamison and senior Reina Bomberski.

With the win, Steamboat tightened the gap in its record to sit 5-6 on the year and 5-3 in league play. Coming out of the break, the Sailors will travel to Basalt for a nonleague matchup on April 26.

Steamboat Springs 2, Glenwood Springs 1

SS 1 1

GS 1 0

