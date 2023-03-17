Steamboat girls soccer starts season 0-2
Steamboat Springs girls soccer head coach Rob Bohlmann said the start of the season will be used as a measuring stick to see where his team can go in 2023.
Despite opening the year 0-2, Bohlmann said the end result of a game is not always in the girls’ control, and what he sees on the field is more important.
The Sailors kicked off the season on the road against Palisade on Tuesday, March 14. The game came down to the final minutes with the Bulldogs coming out on top, 2-1.
Steamboat was back on the road the following day for a match against a strong Fruita-Monument team. The Sailors struggled on both sides of the ball and fell 7-0.
Searching for its first win this season, Steamboat has its third consecutive away game against Summit on Saturday, March 18. The team will then host Vail Mountain for the Sailors’ home opener on Tuesday, March 21.
