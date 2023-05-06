Steamboat girls soccer falls in last game of season, remains on the bubble for playoffs

Steamboat Springs girls soccer senior Taylor Connelly takes a shot from the corner during a game against Centaurus at Steamboat Springs Middle School on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The Sailors fell to the Warriors, 5-1.

Steamboat Springs girls soccer has been on the bubble of making or missing the postseason this year.

The girls closed out the regular season against Centaurus on Saturday, May 6, but suffered a 5-1 loss and fell to an 8-7 overall record.

“This game was not reflective of this group of seniors and the career they have had,” coach Rob Bohlmann said. “It is sports and it happens so we just have to keep moving forward.”

Centaurus blanked the Sailors in the first half and held off any Steamboat advances until the final 90 seconds of the game when senior Ava Rose took a pass from senior Reina Bomberski and buried a shot that ricocheted off the top-right corner post.

It was Steamboat’s lone goal of the game and potentially the final connection between Bomberski and Rose in their careers.

Following the game, Bohlmann highlighted that moment to the girls. The energy and enthusiasm they showed for that final 90 seconds is what the girls would need to win a potential playoff game.

“It just was a burst of energy for everyone, not just me,” Rose said. “Scoring in any game, but especially because it is our last game potentially, that was kind of like a magical feeling.”

Steamboat Springs girls soccer senior Reina Bomberski defends a Centaurus pass up-field during a game on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The girls will find out Sunday afternoon, May 7, if they advance to postseason play or not. The team finished third in the Western Slope League with a 6-4 league record while winning just one non-league matchup earlier this month.

Bohlmann says if the team does make it in, they will take things day by day and get ready to bounce back. His team has done that all season long, most recently defeating Battle Mountain in overtime after a tough loss to Palisade at home last week.

If this is the end or not, Bohlmann takes the utmost pride in his senior players this season. They have left their mark on the program.

“They are the COVID group,” Bohlmann said. “When they were freshman they did not have a season. When they were sophomores and juniors, they had really terrific runs and lots of postseason play and went through a gamut. What a tremendous legacy that they should feel really good about for the future of the program to aspire to.”

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.