Steamboat girls soccer drops home opener

Steamboat junior Gwyn Jamison passes a ball up the middle duringthe Steamboat Springs girls soccer home opener against Vail Mountain on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Jamison scored the Sailors' lone goal of the match en route to a 3-1 loss.

The Steamboat Springs girls soccer team struggled to find its rhythm in its home opener against Vail Mountain on Tuesday, March 21.

Taking an early 1-0 lead into halftime, the Sailors were unable to find the net in the second half and suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Gore Rangers.

Head coach Rob Bohlmann was not too concerned with the loss. He knows what his girls are capable of and expects more complete play is just around the corner.

“Today really hasn’t been indicative of what we’ve seen to this point,” Bohlmann said. “It was very much an off-night and the rhythm and the sync amongst the group just wasn’t there.”

The Sailors’ lone goal of the night came off the foot of junior Gwyn Jamison during a penalty kick mid-way through the first half.

Steamboat had several more chances throughout the 80 minutes, but the Vail Mountain defense was able to fend off any major Sailor advances.

Following the game, Steamboat senior Reina Bomberski was first to speak up in the team huddle. As part of the group that made it to the state quarterfinals last season, Bomberski knows what it takes.

“What we’re lacking all across the field is some grit and the attitude in our players,” Bomberski said. “I think we can bring it a little harder every single practice and every single game. They did not out-skill us and they did not out-play us, they just out-gritted us at the end of the day and that’s why we came up short.”

Steamboat Springs senior Reina Bomberski takes in a pass during the first half of the girls soccer home opener against Vail Mountain on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The loss now puts the Sailors at 1-3 on the season with the lone win coming in a league matchup against Summit, 3-2, on Saturday, March 19.

Steamboat will next go up against Basalt for a non-league matchup on Thursday, March 23.

The silver lining to the early struggles is the season is just beginning. Both Bohlmann and Bomberski know the team has what it takes to be a serious force this season.

Bomberski said the group is still missing some of its key players and once the whole team gets back together and they have a full field to practice on, everything will come together.

The Sailors are especially excited to get more league matches under their belt and believe the best is yet to come.

“I don’t think anyone should doubt us,” Bomberski said.

Vail Mountain 3, Steamboat Springs 1

VM 0 3 – 3

SS 1 0 – 1

