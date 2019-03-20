Steamboat girls lacrosse falls to Aspen in season opener

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The game was only close at the start, then it didn’t take long for the Aspen Skiers to take full control over Steamboat Springs High School.

It was the first game of the season for the Sailors, and only the second time this season the team had seen a full-length field.

Steamboat girls lacrosse March 15: at Durango

March 16: at Telluride

March 20: vs. Aspen

March 23: at Cherokee Trail

March 26: at Summit

March 29: at Grand Junction

March 30: at Fruita Monument

April 3: vs. Roaring Fork

April 5: vs. Montrose

April 12: at Rocky Mountain

April 13: at Golden

April 15: vs. Thompson Valley

April 18: at Evergreen

May 1: vs. Eagle Valley

May 4: vs. Battle Mountain

“As we keep playing, our conditioning will improve,” Steamboat head coach Amy Norris said. “This is a long field. With the practice situation earlier this season, we're still catching up, and I don't think we played that bad.”

Aspen notched the opening goal in the contest. Steamboat senior Riley Schott was quick to respond just a minute in a half later to make it 1-1, but that’s the closest margin the Sailors would see all night as the Skiers extended a 10-4 lead at halftime to close out a 20-5 victory.

This is the second game the Skiers have amassed 20 goals; they shut out Durango 20-0 on Tuesday.

“The biggest thing is they put in a lot of hard work in the offseason and really fine-tune our fundamentals and letting them mesh,” Aspen head coach Amanda Trendell said. “Steamboat is very athletic and very aggressive, so the more we can have our skills clean and play pretty lacrosse, we can keep up with those people who are really athletic and really aggressive.”

Steamboat struggled to gain possession of the ball on the opening face-offs. Aspen senior Charlotte Howie managed to lob the ball up and catch it on her run into the attack zone to set up the offense each time. As the game progressed, the Sailors defense grew tired.

Howie was one of four girls on the Skiers to score three goals. Senior Sabrina Turbidy, sophomore Kylie Kenny and junior Hailey Heinecken also had three goals. The top scorer for the Skiers was senior Kate Citron with five goals.

Schott added three goals in the contest for the Sailors. Senior Lucy Shimek had one and junior Samantha Kennedy added another.

“Every time we got in into the attack zone, we would score,” Schott said. “But the draws weren't really like our best tonight. But if we had more control on the draws, I think the score would've been a lot different.”

The Skiers posed a strong defense with advanced stick work and were able to knock the ball out of Steamboat’s possession. Norris believes that if the Sailors are able to refine their stick skills, they’ll start winning games.

“We need to move the ball a little faster on attack, front of the net, get open and make that pass,” Norris said. “I’m still optimistic for the season, it's the first game and a tough one to start out with.”

Steamboat (0-1) heads to Cherokee Trail (1-1) at noon on Saturday.

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.