Steamboat girls lacrosse drops game at Eagle Valley





GYPSUM — The Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse team lost 16-3 to Eagle Valley on the road Saturday, moving to 2-7 on the season.

As usual, the shining light of the loss was the fact that improvements were evident.

“We were flat when we started, but then after halftime we regrouped and played well in the second half,” said head coach Amy Norris.

Defense is looking for like a unit every game, communicating with each other and gaining confidence in their abilities. While she’s just a freshman, Anna Rushton has proven a valuable player on the backline. Norris also noted the great play of Ella Keefe at defensive mid and freshman Anna Becker.

“We were missing Molly Murphy today, so (Becker) stepped in and took that role over,” said Norris. “She played great. She was big on ground balls.”

Norris was particularly impressed by Erin Maitre, who played a big role in transition, another aspect of the game where the Sailors have shown growth.

The team concludes the season Tuesday at Aspen.

“We are proud of our team for always keeping their composure and positive attitude throughout the season,” Norris said.

Eagle Valley 16, Steamboat Springs 3

Steamboat Girls Lacrosse Schedule May 5 - at Battle Mountain, L 18-3 May 15 - at Roaring Fork, L 16-1 May 19 - versus Battle Mountain, L 16-2 May 21 - versus Aspen, L 19-0 May 25 - at Summit, W 8-7 May 27 - versus Roaring Fork, L 14-4 June 3 - versus Eagle Valley, L 15-4 June 5 - versus Summit, W 8-7 June 12 - at Eagle Valley, L 16-3 June 15 - at Aspen

