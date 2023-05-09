Steamboat girls golf wins in Craig, gears up for late-season push

Steamboat Springs junior Catherine Larock takes a shot from the fairway during a round at Yampa Valley Golf Course in Craig on Monday, May 8, 2023. Larock finished seventh in the tournament shooting a 91.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Steamboat Springs girls golf is just three tournaments into the season and though the team has spent the majority of practices inside, the girls won the Lady Bulldog Invitational on Monday, May 8, at Yampa Valley Golf Course in Craig.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Grommeck won the tournament, shooting 4 over par and was even par on the back 9. She has won all three tournaments this season and is gearing up for a postseason push once again.

“I was hitting everything straight and was going into the last two holes 2 over, and then I got a bogey on the last two holes,” Grommeck said. “Other than that, it was pretty solid.”

With the regional tournament less than two weeks away, Grommeck plans to work on her wedges from 100 yards and in to stay more consistent and shorten her putting distances once on the green.

Like Grommeck, freshman Katharina Cosby has been on a tear this season, finishing second in the tournament in Craig with an 81.

She was a late addition to the team with skiing conflicts but picked up quickly and has been one of Steamboat’s most consistent players. She has hopes of reaching the state tournament this year.

“I have not played as much as the other girls because I have been skiing and what not,” Cosby said. “It is nice to spend some time with them and get to play some courses.”

Steamboat sophomore Kaitlyn Grommeck won the Lady Bulldog Invitational in Craig on Monday, May 8, 2023. Grommeck has won all three tournaments she’s played in this season and looks to qualify for the state tournament at regionals in less than two weeks.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Off of Grommeck and Cosby’s top finishes, the Sailors won the tournament as a team with junior Catherine Larock and freshman Brynn Becker finishing seventh and 16th, respectively.

Head coach Andrew Donner takes a lot of pride in the progress he has seen from the girls this season. The majority of them are new to the sport and do not have many swings under their belts.

After practicing in the high school for the first month and a half, the team is finally outside and practicing at Steamboat Golf Club on the west side of town.

Julie Lehoisky is a freshman on the team and picking up clubs for the first time at a competitive level. Moving to Steamboat from New York last summer, she saw joining the team as an opportunity to further acclimate herself with the town and get to meet new people.

Starting out with indoor practices was difficult for Lehoisky, who has seen improvements since moving onto the course for play.

Lehoisky claims to be a very competitive person and admits to getting frustrated at times, but she says her teammates are always there to help her keep a positive attitude.

“I feel like everyone is very friendly with each other, most of us know each other because it is a very small town,” Lehoisky said. “I would say everyone is very kind and willing to help.”

Lehoisky and the Sailors look to continue their progress at the Aspen invitational on Tuesday, May 16.

Team Scores: 1. Steamboat Springs, 248. 2. Aspen, 274. 3. Battle Mountain, 278. 4. Rifle, 305. 5. Vail Mountain, 307. 6. Moffat County, 321. 7. Meeker, 355.

Top 10: 1. Kaitlyn Grommeck, SS, 76. 2. Katharina Cosby, SS, 81. 3. Lenna Persson, A, 82. 4. Brooke O’Sullivan, A, 83. 5. Makena Thayer, BM, 84. 6. Reagan Hafey, MC, 86. 7. Catherine Larock, SS, 91. 8. Keely Sego, BM, 96. 8. Elizabeth May, R, 96. 10. Tatum Vickers, BM, 98. 10. Blayke Hostettler, R, 98.

