Steamboat girls golf closes regular season with a win

Steamboat Springs girls golf has navigated a snow-packed spring and found ways to win tournament after tournament despite the practice limitations.

The Sailors earned a second straight tournament victory at the Aspen Invitational on Tuesday, May 16, to close out the regular season of play.

Competing at the Aspen Golf Club, Steamboat sophomore Kaitlyn Grommeck won her fourth consecutive event of the year, shooting a 79 on the par 71 course.

Grommeck started on the ninth hole and birdied the 13th to start one under through five. She parred or bogeyed every hole from there with the exception of a triple on the par 4 No. 18. She won the tournament by one stroke.

Junior Catherine Larock finished fifth in the event at 17 over with freshman Katharina Cosby right behind at 18 over, including a birdie on the par 5 No. 7.

Steamboat’s only other varsity finisher was freshman Maddy Moline, who took 40th in the 48-player field, shooting 51 over par.

The Sailors will practice for a few more days before traveling to Grand Junction for the 4A regional tournament at Bookcliff Country Club on Monday, May 22.

Aspen Invitational Team Results

1. Steamboat Springs, 256. 2. Aspen, 258. 3. Vail Mountain, 286. 4. Salida, 289. 5. Battle Mountain, 290. 6. Palisade, 297. 7. Rifle, 307. 8. Resurrection Christian, 310. 9. Glenwood Springs, 319. 10. Aspen 2, 353. 11. Eagle Valley, 385.



Individual Top-10

1. Kaitlyn Grommeck, SS, 79. 2. Lenna Persson, A, 80. 2. Brooke O’Sullivan, A, 80. 4. Makena Thayer, BM, 83. 5. Catherine Larock, SS, 88. 5. Kyndra Johnson, S, 88. 7. Katharina Cosby, SS, 89. 8. Ava Crowley, VM, 90. 9. Ally Seriani, P, 93. 9. Kaelin Martellaro, S, 93.