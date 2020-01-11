Steamboat girls basketball triumphs over Eagle Valley

Steamboat Springs High School junior Rose Epstein and Eagle Valley freshman Lauren Hausemen fight for a rebound during a home game on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Eagle Valley and Steamboat Springs high school girls basketball teams were shot for shot most of the game. A fourth-quarter surge was the difference, as the Sailors pulled away to win 44-38 on Saturday, Jan. 11, from Kelly Meek Gym.

With baskets from senior Jaycee May and junior Erica Simmons in the first minute of the fourth, Steamboat regained a 4-point advantage. A deep two from senior Katie Lake pushed it even further, and she sank a three to help her team to a 44-35 lead with 4:20 left to play.

“We’ve all been working together and starting to click,” said Steamboat senior Shelbee Weiss. “I feel like we realized that we can actually win games, and we have the motivation to all work together and have that aggressiveness to finish our games.”

While the Sailors finished strong and maintained their late lead, they saw a third-quarter advantage disappear.

A 3-pointer from Weiss broke the game open midway through the third quarter, putting the home team up 29-26. Another three off the glass from Weiss extended the advantage to 34-28. She led the Sailors with 10 points.

The Devils closed the gap, though, finishing the job with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from AJ Martinez to end the third tied at 35.

“I thought our team came ready to play, and I was really excited because we’re still learning to win,” said Eagle Valley head coach Beth Raitt. “We had a rough season last year, so as a team, they’re finding their identity and how to win. … I felt some habits creeped back in in the fourth quarter.”

Eagle Valley senior Cody Eaton passes to a teammate during the game.

Shelby Reardon

Steamboat head coach George Ibarra said he was proud of how composed his team remained through every minute of the game.

“There was once or twice when we got down, and they were very calm,” he said. “We just got back and tied it and pulled away. … They all seemed very calm and played as a team. They were crashing the boards, boxing out.”

Another huge difference between Saturday’s game and every other Sailors matchup, was the number of fouls. Against the Devils, Steamboat had a total of 12 fouls.

Ibarra said his repeat offenders really cracked down tonight, as two of the players committed two fouls, and the other had just one.

“That makes a world of a difference,” Ibarra said. “You’re not in foul trouble, you’re not putting them in the bonus every time you foul. It was great.”

In the first three frames, the teams exchanging shots, the game stuck in a perpetual state of equilibrium. Eagle Valley led after one 14-12, but the Sailors held a 24-22 halftime advantage. Senior Kaitlin Medina led all players with 15 points, but Steamboat shut her down in the final frame.

“Kaitlin Medina always stands out. She’s a senior, she’s hungry to win, she’s just an athlete all around,” said Raitt. “It’s fun to see her.”

Steamboat Springs 44, Eagle Valley 38

EV 14 8 13 3 – 38

SS 12 12 11 9 – 44

Scoring: EV, Kaitlin Medina 15, Sieairra Rivera 5, Lauren Hausemen 5. SS, Shelbee Weiss 10, Jaycee May 9, Erica Simmons 8, Katie Lake 7, Rose Epstein 6, Sam Campbell 4. Fouls: EV, 12. SS, 12. FTs: EV, -14. 3. SS, 6-13. 3-pointers: EV, 1 (AJ Martinez). SS, 4 (Weiss 2).

Dec. 6-7: Steamboat Springs at Roaring Fork, L vs. Coal Ridge 41-12, L vs. Roaring Fork 52-34

Steamboat Springs at Roaring Fork, L vs. Coal Ridge 41-12, L vs. Roaring Fork 52-34 Dec. 12-14: Steamboat Springs shootout, L vs. Northridge 36-34, L vs. Soroco 44-34

Steamboat Springs shootout, L vs. Northridge 36-34, L vs. Soroco 44-34 Dec. 17: Moffat County at Steamboat Springs, L 44-25

Moffat County at Steamboat Springs, L 44-25 Dec. 21: Steamboat Springs at Mitchell, L 38-29

Steamboat Springs at Mitchell, L 38-29 Jan. 2-4: Steamboat Springs at Roosevelt, 1-2

Steamboat Springs at Roosevelt, 1-2 Jan. 11: Eagle Valley at Steamboat Springs, W 44-38

Eagle Valley at Steamboat Springs, W 44-38 Jan. 17: Palisade at Steamboat Springs, 5 p.m.

Palisade at Steamboat Springs, 5 p.m. Jan. 18: Rifle at Steamboat Springs, 12:30 p.m.

Rifle at Steamboat Springs, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21: Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25: Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 2 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 2 p.m. Jan. 28: Steamboat Springs at Eagle Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Eagle Valley, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Summit at Steamboat Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Summit at Steamboat Springs, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6: Steamboat Springs at Rifle, 6 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Rifle, 6 p.m. Feb. 8: Steamboat Springs at Palisade, 12:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Palisade, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 13: Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15: Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 2 p.m.

Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 2 p.m. Feb. 22: Steamboat Springs at Summit, 12:30 p.m.

