Steamboat girls basketball steamrolls through the weekend

Steamboat Springs girls basketball traveled to Roaring Fork over the weekend for a tournament to open its season.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the Sailors went up against Prospect Ridge Academy. The girls tallied 18 first-quarter points to give them an early 11-point lead. The team held on to its advantage, winning the game 41-35 on the back of senior Belize Berry’s 12 points.

The Sailors continued that momentum with a win over the tournament host Roaring Fork, 30-27, on Saturday, Dec. 3. Steamboat held just a one-point lead at the half and was able to hold onto that lead for the win and the weekend sweep.

Steamboat looks to continue its strong start to the season with its next match coming on Thursday, Dec. 8, against Loveland.

Steamboat Springs 41, Prospect Ridge Academy 35

SS 18 8 6 9

PR 7 8 9 11

Steamboat Springs 30, Roaring Fork 27

SS 8 2 11 9

RF 8 1 10 8

