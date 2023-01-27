Steamboat girls basketball falls in rivalry game against Moffat County

Steamboat Springs freshman Sadie Hartman searches for an open teammate in a basketball game against Moffat County on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at SSHS.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Inviting Moffat County to town for its sixth league matchup of the year, the Steamboat Springs girls basketball team lost 36-21 on Friday, Jan. 27.

Despite an early field goal from freshman Sadie Hartman, the Sailors struggled to get into a rhythm offensively in the first half.

Steamboat scored just one basket in the opening quarter and two more in the second to put the girls in an early 15-6 hole.

“We’ve been sputtering really bad in the first half the last couple games, so to be able to hit at least a couple shots, we’re finally putting stuff together and see it,” said head coach Maggie Crouch.

Despite a nine-point hole, Steamboat came out hot in the second half with junior Kestyn Ellis cashing an early three. Senior Belize Berry did not waste much time and continued the scoring barrage with a three-pointer of her own.

The offensive push would not be enough for Steamboat, which turned the ball over continuously throughout the game.

Now 5-10 on the season and 0-6 in league play, Steamboat looks to finish the season strong with just a few weeks remaining.

The team was scheduled to travel to Coal Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 28, but the game was postponed due to winter weather. The next scheduled game will be on the road against Battle Mountain on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“We want to keep playing really strong defense and improving where we can,” Crouch said. “We’re super young, so we want to build on some of those younger kids and rely on the leadership of the older kids.”

Moffat County 36, Steamboat Springs 21

MC 11 4 11 10

SS 2 4 6 9

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.