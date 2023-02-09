Steamboat girls basketball earns sixth win

Freshman Sadie Hartman sends a pass to her teammate in a Steamboat Springs girls basketball game against Summit on Jan. 21, 2023. The Steamboat girls earned a sixth win of the season after defeating Aspen 36-19 on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Coming off an eight-game losing streak, Steamboat Springs girls basketball won its first game in just over a month at home against Aspen on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The Sailors remained stout on defense for the duration of the game, giving up just 19 points and scoring 36. This is well above Steamboat’s season scoring average of 24.2 points per game.

With the win, Steamboat improves to 6-13 overall but remains winless in league play.

The team has a chance to tally its first in-division win at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, during the senior night game against Basalt. The boys senior night follows with a 6 p.m. tipoff.

