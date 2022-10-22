Steamboat girls and Soroco runner qualify for cross country state championships

Steamboat Springs senior Autumn Oslowski leads the way early in the girls race at the Moffat County Invitational on Sept. 24, 2022, at Loudy-Simpson Park in Craig. Oslowski and the rest of the Steamboat girls team qualified for the state championship and will compete in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

With speedy performances at their respective regional championships, Soroco junior Alan Mayer and the Steamboat Springs girls cross country team qualified for the cross country state championship on Friday, Oct. 21.

For the Sailors, the Oslowski sisters who continued their season-long domination on the course at the 4A Regional Championship in Grand Junction on Thursday, Oct. 20. This time the younger sister, freshman Ayla Oslowski got the better of her older sibling, senior Autumn Oslowski.

Ayla crossed the finish line in 8th place in 19 minutes and 13 seconds. Just six seconds later, Autumn came to the finish in 11th place. The two qualified for the state championship as individuals with top-15 finishes, but also helped the girls team come in fourth place overall at regionals to earn a ticket for the whole team to states.

Steamboat head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello says Colorado is a tough state to make your mark as a runner. She knows just how difficult it is to make it that far and is impressed by all of her runners.

“On teams like cross country and track, a lot of times making it to the state championship in the state of Colorado is a big deal,” Tumminello said. “It’s a hard battle and we are in one of the most competitive states there is for both track and cross country.”

To qualify, runners must either finish in the top-15 as an individual in their region or the full team must place in the top four in the region.

Steamboat sophomore Xavier Knott will also compete in the state championship in the unified race where he stood on the podium last year.

The Steamboat boys had several solid finishes with senior Olin Webster missing the top-15 cutoff in 23rd place.

Tuminello said her girls were anxious to find out where they stood at regionals, ultimately taking fourth place by almost 50 points.

“That’s a stellar result in our region to be in the top-15 because it’s such an incredibly competitive region,” Tumminello said of the Oslowski sisters. “We were so excited as we kept refreshing our phones and waiting for the team result and then we saw they really had a good handle on that fourth place finish.”

Junior Alan Mayer sprints to the finish to take fifth place for Soroco cross country at the Whistle Pig Invitational in Craig on Oct. 14, 2022. Mayer qualified for the state championship and will run in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the 2A Boys race.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco also put on a show in the 2A Regional Championship in Delta on Friday.

Mayer led the charge for the Rams with an eighth-place finish, crossing the finish line in under 18 minutes. He would be the only Ram to qualify for the state championship with junior Larhae Whaley just missing the cut in 22nd place for the girls.

Mayer, Knott and the Steamboat girls will travel to the state championship to run on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs.

Tumminello thought it was a hard fought season and she is proud to see so many of her runners get rewarded for a trip to the state championship.

“No matter what, at the end of the day you can be proud of how you went out and competed,” Tumminello said. “That really was our feedback to both of our teams and the icing on the cake is to be able to now go to the state championship with them.”

4A Region 1

Boys

Team scores: 1. Battle Mountain, 65. 2. Summit, 65. 3. Eagle Valley, 68. 4. Central Grand Junction, 70. 5. Conifer, 111. 6. Mullen, 201. 7. Grand Junction, 205. 8. Bear Creek, 259. 9. Steamboat Springs, 260. 10. Evergreen, 273. 11. Glenwood Springs, 282. 12. Palisade, 300. 13. Rifle, 384.

Top 5: 1. Will Brunner, Battle Mountain, 14:58.00. 2. Porter Middaugh, Battle Mountain, 14:58.50. 3. Jacob Sushinsky, Mullen, 14:58.80. 4. Dominykas Remeikis, Summit, 15:09.60. 5. Jake Drever, Eagle Valley, 15:19.40.

Steamboat finishers: 23. Olin Webster, 16:55.80. 50. Trevor Harms, 18:25.20. 53. Asher Rowan, 18:37.80. 56. Michael Hagney, 18:45.50. 78. Drew Picking, 20:15.30.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Battle Mountain, 35. 2. Summit, 65. 3. Mullen, 83. 4. Steamboat Springs, 124. 5. Evergreen, 173. 6. Bear Creek, 180. 7. Eagle Valley, 185. 8. Central Grand Junction, 216. 9. Conifer, 229. 10. Glenwood Springs, 239. 11. Grand Junction, 332. 12. Palisade, 334.

Top 5: 1. Ella Hagen, Summit, 17:15.30. 2. Milaina Almonte, Battle Mountain, 18:04.00. 3. Amy O’Connell, Mullen, 18:19.80. 4. Lindsey Whitton, Battle Mountain, 18:25.40. 5. Lauren McCalla, Summit, 19:02.40.

Steamboat finishers: 8. Ayla Oslowski, 19:13.20. 11. Autumn Oslowski, 19:19.30. 24. Grace Olexa, 20:44.00. 38. Morgan Yeiser, 21:31.20. 43. Lillian Hammer, 21:58.90.

2A Region 4

Boys

Team scores:1. Olathe, 59. 2. Rangely, 71. 3. Crested Butte, 75. 4. Lake County, 88. 5. West Grand, 90. 6. Colorado Rocky Mountain, 99. 7. Caprock Academy, 108. 8. Ignacio, 110. 9. North Fork, 111. 10. Meeker, 131. 11. Ouray, 189. 12. Soroco, 198. 13. DeBeque, 250.

Top 5: 1. Jace Peters, Lake County, 16:24.00. 2. James Talbot, Rangely, 17:05.10. 3. Ben Oldham, Colorado Rocky Mountain, 17:30.20. 4. Jake Pendy, Crested Butte, 17:36.80. 5. Lukas Olson, Caprock Academy, 17:47.90.

Soroco finishers: 8. Alan Mayer, 17:52.20. 58. Wyatt Trout, 21:47.50. 64. Cohen Williams, 22:28.40. 70. Isaac Perez, 23:02.20. 74. Carmine Mallozzi, 23:34.90.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Lake County, 25. 2. Caprock Academy, 43. 3. Olathe, 76. 4. North Fork, 77. 5. Mancos, 95. 6. Crested Butte, 110. 7. Dolores, 120. 8. Telluride, 124. 9. Ouray, 141. 10. West Grand, 161. 11. Soroco, 168. 12. Colorado Rocky Mountain, 176.

Top 5: 1. Jessica Black, North Fork, 18:42.90. 2. Ruby Pendy, Crested Butte, 19:01.60. 3. Adele Horning, Lake County, 20:10.50. 4. Keira King, Lake County, 20:31.30. 5. Grace Grossman, Caprock Academy, 20:33.10.

Soroco finishers: 22. Larhae Whaley, 22:34.60. 45. Trinity Delto, 24:11.50. 51. Rachelle Dudley, 24:33.70. 53. Makayla Lacovetto, 24:54.20. 59. Molly Smith, 25:25.40.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.