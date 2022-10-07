Steamboat gets first look at regional cross country course

Steamboat Springs senior Autumn Oslowski leads the way early in the girls race at the Moffat County Invitational on Sept. 24, 2022, at Loudy-Simpson Park in Craig. Oslowski has been a top runner for the girls team all season and hopes to build off her season successes at the Regional championship on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Competing at the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic in Grand Junction on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Steamboat Springs boys and girls cross country teams took third and sixth place, respectively.

Continuing a dominant season on the course, senior Autumn Oslowski crossed the finish line in seventh place with a time of 19 minutes, 37 seconds. Not far behind her was her freshman sister Ayla Oslowski, coming in 13th.

For the boys, seniors Olin Webster and Trevor Harms were Steamboat’s top finishers with 19th and 29th place finishes.

The Grand Junction course is the same venue for Steamboat’s regional championship on Oct. 20. The Sailors hope to learn from their recent race and use their knowledge of the course to their advantage at regionals.

Steamboat Varsity Boys Finishers: 19. Olin Webster, 17:24; 29. Trevor Harms, 17:53; 38. Michael Hagney, 18:59; 45. Asher Rowan, 19:29; 46. Thomas Reilley, 19:33.

Steamboat Varsity Girls Finishers: 7. Autumn Oslowski, 19:37; 13. Ayla Oslowski, 20:35; 20. Morgan Yeiser, 21:18. 24. Grace Olexa, 21:50. 27. Novella Light, 22:04.

