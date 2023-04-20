Steamboat gallery hosts artist reception Friday

A monoprint by Connie Saddlemire titled Square Telescope will be on display at an artists reception at W Gallery on Friday, April 21.

W Gallery/Courtesy photo

W Gallery in downtown Steamboat Springs is hosting an artist reception as Connie Saddlemire shows off her show, “Looking Through the Landscape and Seeing the Sky.”

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, and feature Saddlemire, as well as master printer Sue Oehme.

Saddlemire’s works are considered monoprints, and she will walk attendees through the creative process.