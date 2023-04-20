Steamboat gallery hosts artist reception Friday
W Gallery in downtown Steamboat Springs is hosting an artist reception as Connie Saddlemire shows off her show, “Looking Through the Landscape and Seeing the Sky.”
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, and feature Saddlemire, as well as master printer Sue Oehme.
Saddlemire’s works are considered monoprints, and she will walk attendees through the creative process.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.