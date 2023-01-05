Steamboat galleries celebrate winter, debut epic moose photo at First Friday Artwalk

After years of the great animals alluding him, Steamboat Springs photographer and gallery owner Jace Romick took this photo of two moose a few weeks ago titled "Clash of the Titans."

Jace Romick Gallery/Courtesy photo

Moose have been Jace Romick’s white whale for years. Until now.

Debuting two new images as part of First Friday Artwalk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, Romick is showing off the “Clash of the Titans”, a photo of two bull moose crashing together.

Steamboat Springs homes are full of “classic” shots and this could be the next big one.

The photo, and its sister, a post-fight image, represent the end of a long conquest to capture moose on camera, something Romick has been trying to do for years, according to Suzi Mitchell, who does public relations for the gallery.

“Romick has a knack for being in the right place at the right time,” Mitchell wrote in a news release. “He’s tracked and tried to photograph moose from here to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but happenstance gave him a chance at the perfect shot. Two weeks ago, Romick was driving over Rabbit Ears Pass to deliver art to an out of town residence when he saw two bull moose going head to head by Muddy Pass Lake.”

Thankfully, Romick never goes anywhere without a camera.

Wearing just a t-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes, Romick waded through chest deep snow, according to the release.

Romick came away with two images, both of which are debuting at the Jace Romick Gallery Friday night in conjunction with live music and a launch party.

Sarah Kostin will serenade, while Art with Altitude celebrates its second publication.

Still focused on nature, but not on wildlife, Pine Moon Fine Art is celebrating the same thing everyone else is in Steamboat: powder.

The group exhibition titled “Snow Dance” features work from different artists at Pine Moon with works in many mediums including watercolor, oil on linen, glasswork, photography, paper on edge and more.

While displaying wildly different pieces on every wall, the gallery is sure to have a cozy winter vibe.

Some work stretches beyond Colorado, such as Abby Jensen’s photograph of a polar bear “Waiting on the Bay,” while “Park Lane,” an oil on linen piece by Joanne Orce, captures a Steamboat scene.

“Park Lane” oil on Belgian linen by Joanne Orce is just one of dozens of pieces by local artists on display at Pine Moon Fine Art’s Snow Dance show during the month of January.

Pine Moon Fine Art/Courtesy photo

Bliss Hall at the Depot Art Center is setting a similar tone with Grant Alan’s “Above the Arctic” collection. Allen, the newest Riverwalk Collective artist, has mastered the art of translating the beauty of the northern lights into photographs. His work will be on display all month in Bliss Hall, while the Main Gallery will feature other local Riverwalk artists.

Grant Alan’s Above the Arctic collection of northern lights photographs will be on display in Bliss Hall at the Depot Art Center during the month of January.

Steamboat Creates/Courtesy photo

In the Schoonover gallery, which has mountain contemporary and western artwork, Stephanie Ho is the featured artist of the month. Her work, like those in the “Frozen Planet” series incorporates many inspirations including Japanese and Chinese culture, and a feeling of “less is more.”

“Frozen Planet” puts figures and silhouettes on vast, bright slopes and in front of similar large swaths of white.

First Friday Artwalk includes more than a dozen galleries around Steamboat. More information can be found at SteamboatCreates.org/first-friday-artwalk .

This work by Stephanie Ho is part of her Frozen Planet series. Ho is the featured artists of the month at the Schoonover Gallery in Steamboat Springs during the month of January.

Schoonover Gallery/Courtesy photo

