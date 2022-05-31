Steamboat freshman still sits in 22nd after nightmare hole on day one of state

Steamboat Springs High School girls golf team member Kaitlyn Grommeck won the golf tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course in Craig, on Monday, May 2, 2022. She qualified for state and sits in 22nd after day one.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs High School freshman Kaitlyn Grommeck made her state debut at the 4A Colorado High School Activities Association girls golf championships, facing challenges early on but holding steady to score a 92 and finish day one in 22nd in a field of more than 90 girls.

“I feel like I didn’t play great,” she said. “I carried myself well and I recovered super well.”

The competition continues Wednesday, June 1, at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction.

Grommeck started her day at hole 10 and had a solid start in her state championships debut. Through four holes she was four over and in the top five.

Hole 14 was her undoing.

Grommeck said she had a decent, albeit short tee shot on the par three, but the situation crumbled on her next shot.

“I went into a bunker,” she said. “I could not get out of the bunker. I hit like eight shots in there. I was getting very… I was just sad. I was thinking I was going to be out of the tournament at that point.”

Grommeck recovered well, though. On hole 15 she hit for par, then bogeyed the next two holes, followed by another par to close out the first nine holes of her day.

Coach Shannon Hanley said she was incredibly proud of how Grommeck recovered, regained confidence and finished off the round well.

“She didn’t let it destroy her,” Hanley said.

Grommeck was not alone in her struggles, though.

After her bad hole, she was down toward the bottom of the pack, but soon everyone else started putting up bad holes and encountering challenges, moving her up as her score became more “normal.”

“It was kind of just a tough course in the way it’s laid out,” Grommeck said. “You have to aim perfectly for your shot to be alright. There’s a lot of trees and hazards.”

The leader after day one, Hadley Ashton of Erie, earned a 74, while Macy Kleve of Windsor used a hole-in-one to help her to a 75, good for second.

Grommeck concluded her final nine holes just six over par and when all was said and done, she sits in 22nd.

