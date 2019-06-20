Steamboat Free Summer Concerts announces Lettuce at its Aug. 10 show

Funk-jazz-soul-jam-psychedelic-hip-hop group Lettuce will play the Steamboat Free Summer Concerts’ Aug. 10 show.

courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The final piece of the Steamboat Free Summer Concerts puzzle is snapped into place and has been announced to the series’ fans — the Saturday, Aug. 10, show will be Lettuce.

Lettuce is a funk-jazz-soul-jam-psychedelic-hip-hop group that’s been bringing a smooth, soulful, spacey groove to its audiences for more than a quarter of a century. The group formed in 1992, when several of the members met at a Berklee College of Music program for teens. Two years later, they returned to the school as undergraduates and began playing shows across the Boston music scene. They grew into touring across the U.S., then across the world.

The band is a democratic ensemble, without a designated leader. It’s known for its ever-evolving styles, die-hard fans and goals of empowering listeners through music.

Lettuce is composed of Adam Deitch on drums and percussion; Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff on guitar; Erick “Jesus” Coomes on bass; Ryan Zoidis on alto, baritone and tenor sax and Korg X-911 synthesizer; Eric “Benny” Bloom on trumpet and horns; and Nigel Hall on vocals, Hammond B-3 organ, Rhodes, clavinet and keyboards.

The group released its most recent album, “Elevate,” on June 14. It’s Lettuce’s fifth full-length studio LP.

Funk-jazz-soul-jam-psychedelic-hip-hop group Lettuce will play the Steamboat Free Summer Concerts’ Aug. 10 show.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.