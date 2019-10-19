Steamboat football victorious at Battle Mountain
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Following back-to-back losses, the Steamboat Springs High School football team picked up a 20-13 conference win on the road at Battle Mountain, Friday, Oct. 18.
Sailors junior Jameston Tracy scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, and junior Finn Russell added a score on the ground in the fourth.
The boys in red are now 3-4 overall and 1-1 against 3A Western Slope opponents, with three games remaining in the regular season. Next week, on Friday, Oct. 25, the Sailors will host Summit for their 2019 homecoming game.Steamboat Springs football schedule
- Aug. 30: vs. Manual W 33-26
- Sept. 6: vs. Cedaredge, L 21-13
- Sept 13: vs. Moffat County, L 42-13
- Sept. 20: at Middle Park, W 21-7
- Sept. 27: at Hotchkiss, L 41-6
- Oct. 11: vs. Palisade, L 45-7
- Oct. 18: at Battle Mountain, W 20-13
- Oct. 25: vs. Summit, 7 p.m.
- Nov. 1: at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.
- Nov. 8: vs. Glenwood Springs, 7 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
