Steamboat football gets back on the right track
The Steamboat Springs high school football team traveled to Middle Park and powered its way to a 29-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 9.
Coming off of a tough loss to Moffat County, the Sailors were looking to get back in the positive and earn their winning record back.
The shutout did the job for the team, as Steamboat improved to 2-1 on the year.
The Sailors return to Gardner Field on Friday, Sept. 23, for their homecoming game against Aspen with a 7 p.m. scheduled kickoff. The Sailors will follow that with their first league game of the season on Sept. 30 against Eaton.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User