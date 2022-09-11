Steamboat football gets back on the right track

Steamboat Sailors receiver Cade Gedeon hauls in a pass in the fourth quarter against Moffat County on Sept. 1, 2022, that would have been a touchdown but was wiped off the scoreboard because of a Sailors penalty on the play. The Sailors took a massive 29-0 victory over Middle Park on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and took back a winning record of 2-1.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs high school football team traveled to Middle Park and powered its way to a 29-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 9.

Coming off of a tough loss to Moffat County, the Sailors were looking to get back in the positive and earn their winning record back.

The shutout did the job for the team, as Steamboat improved to 2-1 on the year.

The Sailors return to Gardner Field on Friday, Sept. 23, for their homecoming game against Aspen with a 7 p.m. scheduled kickoff. The Sailors will follow that with their first league game of the season on Sept. 30 against Eaton.

