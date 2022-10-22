Steamboat football falls to Fort Lupton, evens season record

The Steamboat Springs football team traveled to Fort Lupton for its final away game of the season on Friday, Oct. 21.

An insanely high scoring opening quarter lead to a 45-20 Fort Lupton lead at halftime. Despite a couple scores in the third quarter and making it a manageable game, Steamboat was unable to complete the comeback, losing 52-35.

The Sailors defense sharpened up in a big way for quarters two, three and four, but it was too late. Steamboat’s record now evens to 4-4 with just one game remaining on the season.

The Sailors welcome Berthoud to Steamboat for the season finale on Saturday, Oct. 29. A win would grant them a second consecutive winning record.

Fort Lupton 52, Steamboat Springs 35

SS 20 0 15 0 – 35

FL 45 0 0 7 – 52

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.