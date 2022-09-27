Steamboat Food and Wine Festival brings top tastes to Steamboat this weekend

The Steamboat Food & Wine Festival will return to Steamboat Thursday, Sept 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Steamboat Food & Wine/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Food and Wine Festival arrives in Steamboat Springs this week with a full menu of great food prepared by top chefs and a wine list that is sure to please the most discriminating taste buds.

The festival has been coming to Steamboat Springs since 2019, was able to carry on through COVID-19, and the event’s founder, Nicole Jarman, is excited about what this year’s event will offer to those who participate.

“We have a handful of our chefs and winemakers coming in from Mexico, which is so fun and I’m really excited about,” Jarman said. “We have a chef coming in from Guadalajara, a chef from Mexico City, and then a couple coming in from the Baja and then a winemaker from Valle de Guadalupe region on Mexico’s Baja peninsula … I’ve been wanting to introduce people to wines from Mexico for a long time.”

The event will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 29, with Guided Fishing and Sipping on the Elk River and a welcome party where participants can mingle with chefs and wine producers.

The next four days will be filled with 26 world class chefs, butchers and a pastry chef. There will also be mixologists, winemakers, a sommelier and a pastry chef.

There will be 10 seminars put on by experts from around the country, featuring amazing dinners created by the chefs with great wine pairings. Those events will be set in places like Alpine Mountain Ranch, Marabou, Primrose, Truffle Pig, Yampa Valley Kitchen, Snow Bowl Steamboat, Laura the Butcher’s MEATBAR, Jace Romick Gallery, Standard Gallery and the Zandee Gallery.

“We really do try to showcase Steamboat and let people know that Steamboat is not just the mountain and that Steamboat is not just downtown,” Jarman said. “We have roughly 10 venues, so we try to move people around town. We like them to see the galleries, we like them to see the restaurants and obviously to see the ranches … and let them experience all that Steamboat has to offer.”

It will feature wine from many of the most notable places in the world along with a few upcoming regions that the organizers believe will soon be household names.

“I am really getting excited about showcasing these wines from the Baja. It is a new region that we’re not talking about that much for wine,” Jarman said. “I’ve got a couple of winemakers coming in from Paso Robles, which is just another region, that is not as familiar as say Napa or Sonoma.”

She added that this is the Steamboat Food and Wine Festival’s biggest year yet, and for those that have not purchased tickets, time is running out. Many of the seminars and dinners have already sold out, but there is still some availability.

“This is certainly our biggest year yet,” Jarman said “A handful of the dinners, we have eight dinners through the weekend, are sold out or close to being sold out as are some seminars. The grand tasting and the brunch still have some tickets available, but again, this is the highest ticket sales we have ever had.”

