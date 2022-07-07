Steamboat Flyfisher lands in new downtown location

A sign hangs outside the new Steamboat Flyfisher loction at 655 Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

It’s been a hectic few days for Johnny Spillane, but as the co-owner of Steamboat Flyfisher talked about the shop’s recent move — surrounded by fly rods and cases filled with flies — it was clear he felt at home.

“This is pretty hard to beat, I mean, I don’t know if there’s too many fly shops where you can fish off your back deck,” said Spillane who owns the shop with partners Rob Burden, John and Jarrett Duty. “We’re pretty happy about that.”

They are all happy to have finally moved into the new location at 655 Yampa St., and believe it will bring more foot traffic to the new 2,300-square-foot retail space that is filled with everything from custom printed t-shirts and custom clothing that is functional and fashionable on the river, to the latest in high-quality fly rods, reels and the gear needed to make the most out of every adventure.

“It’s closer to the heart of downtown,” fellow owner John Duty said. “If you look at main street there’s some golden blocks, and Yampa’s kind of the same deal.”

The move from Steamboat Flyfisher’s old location two blocks away, on the corner of Fifth and Yampa streets, was a fast-moving affair that took place just before the Fourth of July holiday. John Duty said the staff began the process of moving the store when the old location closed its doors at 2 p.m. June 30 and had completed the job by 7 a.m. the next morning. The business reopened in its new location on Friday, July 1 without missing a beat.

The showroom of the new location of Steamboat Flyfisher was filled with everything from rods, reels and clothing, not to mention the sound of the rolling waters of the Yampa River located just outside the back door, on July 6, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

“It’s a bigger retail space, so it allows us to carry a few more things and go a little deeper on mostly apparel type of stuff,” Spillane said. “We’re not changing in terms of what we carry and that kind of thing. It’s all staying the same, but hopefully a better space to see it all.”

Spillane said the new expanded space adds 800-square feet allowing the store to place more merchandise on the floor, and to better display merchandise from companies like Simms, Echo, Patagonia, Costa R.L. Winston, Smith, Sage, Scientific Anglers, Rio, and Scott. Customers can also schedule guided float trips, and walk and wade trips. The store also has access to private waters on eight area ranches and also offers overnight back country trips.

The location also offers unobstructed views of Howelsen Hill and the Yampa River as it flows just outside a large sliding glass door that leads out the back of the shop to a wood deck where customers can watch the rolling waters. The shop is also framed on three sides by large glass windows that fill the space with plenty of light.

Staff set up the inside of Steamboat Flyfisher during a quick move from its old location on the corner of Fifth and Yampa streets last week, June 30, 2022 allowing the store to reopen in time for business July 1, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

“We originally slated to be in there last spring,” John Duty said. “But anyway, we’re finally in there, and it’s a super space and we designed it with all the big sliding doors and we’re excited to be in there — no question.”

The retail space is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Steamboat Flyfisher and Bucking Rainbow Outfitters merged in June of 2021, and decided to operate under the name of Steamboat Flyfisher. John Duty said the new store will continue to offer the Bucking Rainbow logo on t-shirts sold in the new store.

“It’s just pretty cool being on the river,” Spillane said. “Just being able to turn around and see somebody catching a fish off your back deck is pretty cool.”

