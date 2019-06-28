Steamboat florist moves to Lincoln Avenue location with hopes of growing already blossoming business

Caroline Jordan, owner of Linden Co. Floristry, works on arrangements for an upcoming wedding in her Steamboat Springs shop.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Thursday, florist Caroline Jordan was surrounded by brightly colored snapdragons, ranunculus and garden roses as she prepared centerpieces for an upcoming wedding.

“I love how they represent the seasons — whatever is happening in this moment in time,” Jordan said of the arrangements. “That’s why I like doing events all year round. You can really use what’s going on outside and express it in an arrangement.”

A little more than a year ago Jordan created Linden Co. Floristry and has been creating colorful, artistic arrangements for weddings and other special events in a work-live apartment in Steamboat Springs.

A couple of weeks ago she moved her business to a new storefront at 1106 Lincoln Ave. It’s a space with lots of large windows and bright light, and she hopes the location will help her business continue to blossom.

“People should definitely walk through the door any time,” she said. “You can come in and pick a couple of great stems from the cooler or you can order a big fancy arrangement that’s special for a space in your home.”

Those who walk through the doors also will find a large assortment of houseplants and coolers filled with fresh cut flowers for any type of arrangement or bouquet. By the end of the summer, Jordan is hoping to have gifts and retail items like textiles, ribbons, stationary, candles and ceramics.

Jordan said the new space, which previously was home to Blue Moon Trading Company, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Jordan is also hoping to offer classes and workshops in the future.

“I am also open to artistic collaborations,” Jordan said. “It is such a fantastic space, I just want to bring people together here in a creative way.”

Jordan’s love of working with flowers goes back to where she grew up in New Jersey, just outside of New York City, on Linden Lane. She said her mother enjoyed hosting large family dinners and always encouraged her to explore the well-groomed, flower-filled yard to create floral arrangements for the table’s centerpiece.

After graduating from college, Jordan spent several years pursuing a career using her sustainability degree but said she didn’t love it. She entertained the idea of pursuing a culinary degree and got a job at a flower shop while waiting to get into school.

It was a decision that led her back to her love of flowers. She eventually moved to Steamboat Springs, and in 2017, founded Linden Co. Floristry — named after the street where she grew up.

“We just had the best yard with magnolia and camellia trees,” Jordan said. “That’s where I learned to forage and bring the outside in for table settings.

“Flowers might just be one the happiest things you can sell,” Jordan added.

