Steamboat flirts with record books during September warmup

A hot week in Steamboat Springs will flirt with the record books, as temperatures approach and potentially exceed 90 degrees.

The best chance seems to be on Thursday, Sept. 8, which has a record high temperature of 90 degrees set in 1998. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a high of 89 for Thursday.

“It’s going to be oppressively hot and dry,” said local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs snowalarm.com . “Luckily, we have the cool nights.”

The current high temperature forecasted for Tuesday, Sept. 6, is 89 degrees, which is short of the record of 92 seen in 2020. Wednesday, Sept. 7, it is expected to hit 90 degrees, per the weather service. The record for that day is 93 degrees and dates back to 1908.

Perhaps the most realistic record is 88 degrees recorded on Sept. 9 of 1897, but a cold front that moves over the Yampa Valley to end the week will interrupt the heat wave. While it likely won’t bring moisture, it should knock temperatures closer to, but still above, average.

The high temp for Friday, Sept. 9, is currently at 82 degrees, six degrees above the 76-degree average for early September.

“There may be some spotty moisture,” Weissbluth said. “It’s only going to drop our high temperatures to several degrees above average, rather than the 15 degrees that they are now.”

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.