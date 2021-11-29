Steamboat Fit expands to fulfill ‘community need’

Rebecca Williams, owner and founder of Steamboat Fit, stands inside the newly expanded space that doubled the boutique fitness studio's space.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Fit is flexing its muscles this month after completing an expansion that doubles the space of the boutique fitness studio, located in Sundance at Fish Creek.

“We just decided to start small and dream big,” Rebecca Williams, owner and founder, said of the studio. “I had an idea of what I wanted the expansion to look like when we first opened the studio, but it’s very different than what I had originally dreamed of because we heard from our members, and we heard from our community, … and we were able to design the space to specifically fulfill a need we felt was within our community.”

Williams, who opened the studio in 2020 with her husband, Drew, said the additional 2,000 square feet helped t he studio, located at 385 Anglers Drive, double its size to almost 4,000 square feet.

The new space is filled with all kinds of new equipment, including squat racks, rigs, rowers, wall balls, kettlebells, barbells and platers, as well as climbing and battle ropes. The space also includes Pelotons, NordicTrack treadmills and ellipticals, a Rogue Echo bike and an Assault treadmill.

Williams said that equipment will add to the studio’s new open gym, which will complement the more than 40 group classes Steamboat Fit currently offers.

“We also built out an area that we’re calling the ‘Fit Box,’” Williams said. ”It is an area where we can also run classes. So we designed a whole new program that we launched in that area, which is called our Burn, Build and Beast program. When we don’t have classes in that space, we are using it as part of our open gym.”

The Burn, Build and Beast is a three-part personalized workout program that includes rowers, rigs, climbing rope, turf, kettleballs and wall balls.

If you go What: Steamboat Fit expansion grand opening When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 Where: 385 Anglers Drive Cost: Free and open to the public

“We pulled together a team of highly-talented personal trainers, group fitness instructors and some of Steamboat’s most experienced fitness professionals to design the program,” Williams said. “Users can experience a safe, effective, fun and challenging program that is appropriate for all fitness levels and aimed at helping each participant reach their wellness goals.”

In addition to the expanded workout space, Williams has added three personal trainers and a fully staffed front desk.

“It’s been kind of on our radar since we originally opened the first space,” Williams said. “We had more clients wanting personal training than we had space for, and we also heard from our members that one thing they would really love is to be able to come in and hop on a treadmill or basically come in and use the space at a time that’s convenient for them.”

Steamboat Fit is open seven days per week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A grand opening party to celebrate Steamboat Fit’s expansion will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday. It’s a free event that is open to the public, and it will include a DJ, a dance party, food trucks, giveaways and refreshments.

Steamboat Fit's expansion includes a private Pilates reformer room that is equipped with two Pilates reformers and towers.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Natalie Fisher works on a rower in the new space at Steamboat Fit.

John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today

Matt Troeger works with trainer Sarah Coleman in the expansion at Steamboat Fit.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

