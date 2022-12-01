Steamboat Fire Rescue shifts to compete in donation drive

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s A, B and C shifts are competing with each other to collect the most food and monetary donations for LiftUp of Routt County through New Year’s Eve.

“As firefighters we always like a friendly rivalry, and this food collection competition went to the heart of sharing the holiday spirit and helping others in our community,” said Firefighter and Public Education Coordinator Julie Wernig in a news release. “More than 2,600 people in Routt County go to bed hungry on a daily basis and we’re hoping our efforts extinguish a little bit of that this holiday season.”

According to the Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, each shift will work to collect the most donations on a weekly basis from Dec. 5-31. Requested items include canned goods such as soups, vegetables and meats; rice and beans; boxed dinners like hamburger helper; bags and tins of coffee; boxed cereal and oatmeal; pancake and waffle mix; syrup, jams and jellies; peanut butter; pop-tarts or granola bars; and shelf stable juice and milk. In addition, they are also collecting personal items, dental hygiene, feminine products and infant care. Items must be packaged and not expired.

For more information, find the full media release at SteamboatSprings.net/CivicAlerts.aspx .