Steamboat fire crews respond to fire on Sunglight Drive and Sunset Way

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a fire Tuesday night at the corner of Sunlight Drive and Sunset Way, though residents in the area were able to put out the flames with an extinguisher and garden hose before crews arrived.

Fire Rescue Capt. Joe Oakland said the fire broke out after a resident left stain-covered rags outside and they spontaneously combusted. The fire did minimal damage to a fence between two houses, Oakland said.

Oakland said Routt County residents should still be diligent about fire danger, even though the county is now in Stage 1 fire restrictions, meaning fires are allowed in designated campgrounds, picnic areas or developed recreational sites.

“Under Stage 1 restrictions, people need to remember there is still a fire hazard, and we do have those restrictions for a reason,” Oakland said. “As we move into the fall and things continue to dry, the fire danger historically continues to increase in the later summer months.”

The following is also prohibited under Stage 1 restrictions on all private and state-owned lands outside of municipal boundaries:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using any fire to burn trash, debris, fence rows, irrigation ditches or vegetation; any campfire, warming fire, or charcoal grill, except in designated campgrounds, picnic areas or developed recreational sites.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreational site, or while stopped in an area of at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

• Operating a chainsaw without a USDA- or SAE-approved spark arresting device properly installed and in effective working order, and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8-ounce capacity by weight, and one round-pointed shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

• Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with open flame, except within an area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material at least 10 feet on all sides from the equipment.

• Using explosives requiring fuses or blasting caps.

Anyone who violates the restrictions is said to commit a Class 2 petty offense, which is punishable by a fine of up to $600 for each separate offense. The fine increases with subsequent offenses.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.