Steamboat financial advisors named Best in State

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Laura Cusenbary and Dan Sturges, both senior financial advisors with Wells Fargo Advisors in Steamboat Springs, have been recognized as 2019 Best in State Wealth Advisors by Forbes.

"It's an honor to be named to this ranking," Cusenbary said in a news release. "Each day, we show up with one goal in mind — helping our clients succeed financially. It is quite an honor to be recognized for doing what we love to do."

Cusenbary has nine years of experience in the financial services industry. She holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University. Sturges has 19 years of experience in the financial services industry and holds a bachelor's degree from Miami University and obtained his certified financial planner from Oglethorpe University.

The Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.