Steamboat expat, professional violinist returns to town to play concert

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Anna Roder has been playing violin since before she remembers. But as her parents tell it, when the family was living in Germany, toddler Anna would point at violin-playing buskers in the streets and say, “I want to play that! I want to play that!”

And so, she started with the Suzuki method at 3 years old. In 2001, the family moved to Steamboat Springs, where Roder spent her childhood. Now, two and a half decades later, Roder is a professional violinist based in London. While on a visit back to Steamboat to visit family and friends, Roder is putting on two solo recitals at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.

Tickets to the concert are $15, but those who’ve never attended a classical concert before may attend for free.

“I strongly believe in introducing people to classical music who haven’t really heard any before,” Roder said. “It’s important to me to try to widen access to live classical music.”

Roder will play selections by Belgian violinist/conductor/composer Eugene Ysaye and German composer and musician Johann Sebastian Bach.

“I’ve been wanting to get my teeth into these pieces, so this is a good excuse to learn them properly,” she said.

As a child in Steamboat, Roder studied violin with Teresa Steffen Greenlee, played in the Steamboat Springs Orchestra, attended Rocky Mountain Summer Conservatory and performed with the Colorado All-State and Western States Honors orchestras. But it was playing with the Denver Young Artists Orchestra — one of her first times playing at a high level with musicians her own age — that inspired Roder to consider a career in violin.

If you go What: “Obsession: A Solo Violin Recital” by Anna Roder

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19

Where: Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Price: $15; free for those who haven’t been to a classical concert before

“I loved (the Denver Young Artists Orchestra),” she said. “It was good to know there were people my age who did take music seriously. That summer, I decided to see if I could make myself practice enough to be professional.”

“It turns out, I can make myself practice a lot,” Roder said with a laugh.

At 17, she went to Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. Next up was London, where she got a masters at Guildhall School of Music and Drama, then spent two more years at the school as a fellow. In the two years since, Roder has worked as a professional violinist in England and Scotland, which she said reminds her a bit of Colorado. Lately, she’s been playing a lot of opera.

