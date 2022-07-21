Steamboat Doubles volleyball tournament returns with old man domination

Chris Meyer passes to teammate Curtis Clark in the Dinosaur 80 division of the 2022 Steamboat Doubles volleyball tournament at the Howelsen sand courts.

Getting old can be a difficult realization to handle. One day you wake up and you just do not move as quickly as you once did and too much exercise can have you aching for weeks. It is just a fact of life.

Men like Curtis Clark and Chris Meyer have torn that principle apart and proved that 50 is the new 25.

The annual Steamboat Doubles volleyball tournament, hosted by Volleyball of the Rockies, kicked off on Thursday, July 21, with the Dinosaur 80 Men’s and Women’s divisions at the Howelsen sand volleyball courts.

In order to compete in the dino division, the combined age between teammates must be 80 years or more. The higher the combined age, the more bonus points the team starts with. Teams also play just one set to 15 to advance.

Clark and Meyer, from the Denver metro area, came to the tournament with a major chip on their shoulders. They made up the “oldest” team competing and set out to prove that they can compete at the highest level of the game.

Clark, 53, was praised by the crowd for his speed in the sand and his ability to keep the play alive. Though the competitors in the Dinosaur division may not admit it, their competitive nature comes out in them when they step onto the court.

“For me, it’s just great to be here and play against other old guys and all the real hard battles in volleyball and life are mostly past us, so we’re just out here mainly having fun but it also gets crazy competitive at the same time,” Clark said.

Curtis Clark smacks the ball over the net in the Dinosaur 80 division of the 2022 Steamboat Doubles volleyball tournament at the Howelsen sand courts.

Meyer, 51, takes a lot of pride in his volleyball skill and is appreciative that he can continue to play at a competitive level after more than 30 years of competing.

“We do say every time that we get out here that we’re standing up and running around and it’s nice,” Meyer said. “We’re getting to that age now where a lot of guys aren’t doing that so it’s fun.”

Despite their ages, Clark and Meyer dominated the opposition in a 15-7 victory to keep morale up for the remainder of the tournament.

Meyer believes that a combination of the respect and camaraderie amongst the “old guys” and the competitiveness that comes with the tournament makes the dino division the best of them all.

“Ten teams, guys my age, we can come out and have fun and then drink beer,” Meyer said.

