Steamboat district releases back-to-school plan with dates, procedure

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs School District announced Wednesday its plan for reopening for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

The first day of school is being pushed back a few days from its normal start to provide professional development days for staff, according to the district’s announcement. This development period will be used to prepare teachers for the possible need to transition to the school’s Phase 3 — the district’s hybrid model that includes both in-person and remote learning — in the new school year.

Though staff will prepare for Stage 3, the school will open under Stage 4, which means all students will follow a traditional schedule of attending in-person.

The new dates for the start of the 2020-21 school season are:

First day of school: Aug. 24

First to fifth grades

Sixth grade

Ninth grade

First day of school: Aug. 25

Kindergarten

Seventh and eighth grade

Tenth to 12th grade

In addition to the change in first day, other changes dates include: