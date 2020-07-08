Steamboat district releases back-to-school plan with dates, procedure
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs School District announced Wednesday its plan for reopening for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
The first day of school is being pushed back a few days from its normal start to provide professional development days for staff, according to the district’s announcement. This development period will be used to prepare teachers for the possible need to transition to the school’s Phase 3 — the district’s hybrid model that includes both in-person and remote learning — in the new school year.
Though staff will prepare for Stage 3, the school will open under Stage 4, which means all students will follow a traditional schedule of attending in-person.
The new dates for the start of the 2020-21 school season are:
First day of school: Aug. 24
- First to fifth grades
- Sixth grade
- Ninth grade
First day of school: Aug. 25
- Kindergarten
- Seventh and eighth grade
- Tenth to 12th grade
In addition to the change in first day, other changes dates include:
- Parent/teacher conferences will be held Nov. 6 and March 12, 2021
- Additional student contact days include Nov. 5 and March 11, 2021. Students will report to school on these two days, which were previously scheduled for parent/teacher conferences.
