Steamboat dispatches sand stations for residents near key zones

Steamboat Springs has put out new sandbag stations to help residents inside city limits try to mitigate flooding issues.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

The Yampa River is running around 3,000 cubic feet per second, and Steamboat Springs has put up sand stations in key places to help residents mitigate potential flooding issues.

According to the city, the Streets Division is suppling sand and sandbags for residential properties within city limits by need on a case-by-case basis. Currently, the following sand stations are available to city residents:

• Crawford and Pahwintah

• Honey Suckle Lane

• 9th and Pine

• Meadowood Lane

• Pamela Lane

• Stone Lane

Homeowners who need sand bags will have to fill and place them, and commercial properties and residential neighborhoods with frequent needs must acquire their own sandbags.

In a news relase, city officials noted that Butcherknife Creek peaked in late April, so the stations at Short and James and Staley Park have transitioned to other locations.

That comes as water temperatures have remained between 40-48 degrees Fahrenheit for the past week and several waterways are expected to continue to rise with melting snow and precipitation this week.

“During runoff, different areas surge at different times with the Yampa River generally hitting its peak in late May or early June,” Steamboat Streets Superintendent David Van Winkle said in the release. “Since we’re only into mid-May and with a lot of snow remaining at higher elevations, we’ll be monitoring areas for flooding until those peaks are reached.”

Residents who need sandbags may contact the Streets department at 970-879.1807 during office hours or Dispatch at 970-879-1144 after hours to access materials.

If calling dispatch, it’s important that callers leave their name, address and a callback number. If someone is experiencing a flooding emergency, he or she should call 911.