Steamboat Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson earns credential

Tom Leeson, Deputy City Manager

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson has received a Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.

He is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals credentialed through the voluntary credentialing program.

“These voluntary efforts show Tom’s commitment to the community and ensuring the leadership team is taking advantage of every opportunity that benefits our city,” said City Manager Gary Suiter. “Over his three years as deputy city manager, he has taken on additional responsibilities and worked to position the city for the future.”

Leeson qualified for the designation through 15 years of local government experience.