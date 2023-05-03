Steamboat Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson earns credential
Steamboat Springs Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson has received a Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.
He is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals credentialed through the voluntary credentialing program.
“These voluntary efforts show Tom’s commitment to the community and ensuring the leadership team is taking advantage of every opportunity that benefits our city,” said City Manager Gary Suiter. “Over his three years as deputy city manager, he has taken on additional responsibilities and worked to position the city for the future.”
Leeson qualified for the designation through 15 years of local government experience.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.