Steamboat dance team to host community clinic
The Steamboat Springs Sailors dance team is hosting a community clinic for students of all ages to learn a routine from the pom regional champions.
Those interested can meet the team and learn a routine at the Steamboat Springs High School gymnasium from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
The clinic costs $10 with all proceeds supporting the Sailors dance team. Participants will even have the opportunity to perform the routine from the clinic during the Steamboat boys basketball game on Feb. 3 alongside the dance team, which won the state title last November at the Western Colorado Regional Spirit Championships.
For more information or to register, go to SailorsDance.com or email sailorsdance@gmail.com.
