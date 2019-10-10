Steamboat cross country takes second at Rifle

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Powered by a second-place finish by both junior Jaydon Fryer and senior Maggi Congdon, both the girls and boys Steamboat Springs High School cross country team finished second at the Rifle Invitational.

Fryer took second with a time of 16 minutes, 27.86 seconds, just seven seconds behind first-place finisher Wyatt Mortenson out of Moffat County. Congdon completed the 5-kilometer in 19:09.19, about 10 seconds slower than the winner, Ella Johnson, out of Glenwood Springs.

Two other Sailor boys finished in the top 10, as sophomore Bowden Tumminello and junior Sumner Cotton finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Congdon was the lone Sailors girl in the top 10. Sophomore Courtney Vargas was close, taking 16th with a time of 21:17.59, while junior Sidney Barbier took 21st with a time of 21:38.24.

Aug. 24: at Basalt, girls 5th

at Basalt, girls 5th Aug. 31: at Lake County, 10 a.m.

at Lake County, 10 a.m. Sept. 7: at West Grand, 10 a.m.

at West Grand, 10 a.m. Sept. 14: at Eagle Valley , 10 a.m.

at Eagle Valley , 10 a.m. Sept. 20: at Fruita-Monument, 3 p.m.

at Fruita-Monument, 3 p.m. Sept. 24: home at Rossi Meadow, 3:30 p.m.

home at Rossi Meadow, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28: at Moffat County, 10 a.m.

at Moffat County, 10 a.m. Oct. 4: at Delta

at Delta Oct. 9: at Rifle

at Rifle Oct. 18: Regionals at Delta

Regionals at Delta Oct. 26: State at Colorado Springs

Soroco girls take 10th, Colby just misses top 20

The Soroco High School Rams cross country teams also attended Rifle. Colby was the only boy runner, taking 22nd with a time of 18:11.07.

The girls, missing sophomore Betsy Veilleux, finished 10th overall. Sophomore Kayedence Bruner earned 51st with a time of 22:54.65. Sophomore Eden Mayer and senior Kourtney Bruner were close behind in 57th and 59th, respectively.

Rifle Invitational

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Boys team scores: 1. Summit 47. 2. Steamboat Springs 70. 3. Battle Mountain 125. 4. Moffat County 142. 5. Grand Junction 149. 6. Glenwood Springs 151. 7. Rifle 165. 8. Fruita Monument 198. 9. Olathe 198. 10. Central 225. 11. Coal Ridge 230.

Individual top 10: 1. Wyatt Mortenson, Moffat County, 16:20.46. 2. Jaydon Fryer, Steamboat Springs, 16:27.86. 3. Max Bonenberger, Summit, 16:40.95. 4. Jeremiah Vaille, Summit, 17:04.49. 5. Bowden Tumminello, Steamboat Springs, 17:09.59. 6. Sumner Cotton, Steamboat Springs, 17:21.52. 7. Jonathan Hernandez, Rifle, 17:26.34. 8. Andrew Rogers, Battle Mountain, 17:30.46. 9. Kale Johnson, Moffat County, 17:31.30. 10. Reese Fledderjohn, Grand Junction, 17:32:10.

Area finishers: 22. Alex Colby, Soroco, 18:11.07. 37. Josh Bush, SS, 18:29.11. 41. Kellen Adams, SS, 18:43.25. 65. Jeremiah Kelley, SS, 19:27.96. 75. Connor Prost, SS, 19:41.50.

Girls team scores: 1. Battle Mountain 92. 2. Steamboat Springs 99. 3. Palisade 106. 4. Glenwood Springs 129. 5. Grand Junction 130. 6. Summit 156. 7. Fruita Monument 175. 8. Moffat County 220. 9. Basalt 250. 10. Soroco 260. 11. West Grand 272. 12. Coal Ridge 298. 13. Rangely 313. 14. Delta 353. 15. Central 395.

Individual top 10: 1. Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs, 18:57.19. 2. Maggi Congdon, Steamboat Springs, 19:09.19. 3. Grave Staberg, Summit, 19:13.11. 4. Alexis Chelle, Palisade, 20:01.05. 5. Mandy Moran, Grand Junction, 20:05.03. 6. Ava Lane, Basalt, 20:15.52. 7. Sarah Levy, Basalt, 20:17.10. 8. Kylee Quarnberg, Fruita Monument, 20:21.19. 9. Hailey Langner, Palisade, 20:21.63. 10. Nina English, Grand Junction, 20:26.67.

Area finishers: 16. Courtney Vargas, SS, 21:17.59. 21. Sidney Barbier, SS, 21:38.24. 31. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 22:04.02. 32. Caroline Bauer, SS, 22:05.40. 35. Grace Drobek, SS, 22:07.21. 45. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 22:7.88. 51. Kayedence Bruner, Soroco, 22:54.65. 57. Eden Mayer, Soroco, 23:11.92. 59. Kourtney Bruner, Soroco, 23:17.14. 74. Hailey Minnick, Soroco, 23:57.61. 87. Trinity Delto, Soroco, 24:29.53.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.