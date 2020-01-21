Steamboat cross country skiers earn 8 wins at home

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Howelsen Hill Ski Area hosted the Colorado University Invitational as well as Rocky Mountain Nordic Junior National Qualifying races on Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19. Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes finished first in eight age groups.

Griff Rillos won the U16 male 5-kilometer race Saturday, while teammate Grey Barbier took third. Rillos also won the classic mass start the following day at the U16 level. Once again, Barbier finished third.

Tristan Thrasher won the U12 2.5K race, and three SSWSC girls swept the U12 2.5K podium. Tig Loomis won, while Shea Sias and Shea Rossi earned second and third. The three finished in the same positions in the classic mass start the next day.

Sawyer Landers won both the U10 races. Georgia Bishop was the top finisher among U10 SSWSC athletes, taking fourth in the U10 1.5K race and first in the classic mass start.

At the U18/20 level, Cooper Jones finished second on Saturday and third in the classic start on Sunday. Meanwhile, Steamboat Springs High School senior Sumner Cotton took second in the classic race while racing independently.

Sidney Barbier earned third on Saturday and second on Sunday at the U18/20 level. In the U16 age group, Ellery Hodges picked up third- and second-place finishes.

Henry Magill was the top SSWSC finisher among U14 boys, taking fourth in each race. At the same age level, Nikita Andre was the fastest SSWSC girl, placing sixth on Saturday and fourth on Sunday.

The NCAA races featured many former SSWSC skiers, including Wyatt Gebhardt and Noel Keefe, who finished in the top 10 of Saturday’s race.

Full results can be found online.

Saturday, Jan. 18

U18/20 RMN Male 10k Free

1. Logan Moore, Durango. 2. Cooper Jones, SSWSC. 3. Everett Olson, Aspen.

U18/20 RMN Female 5k Free

1. Kate Oldham, Aspen. 2. Sarah Bivens, Crested Butte. 3. Sidney Barbier, SSWSC.

U16 RMN Male 5k Free

1. Griff Rillos, SSWSC. 2. Ben Oldham, Aspen. 3. Grey Barbier, SSWSC.

U16 RMN Female 5k Free

1. Nina Shamberger, Summit. 2. Grace Zanni, SSWSC. 3. Ellery Hodges, SSWSC.

U14 RMN Male 2.5k Free

4. Henry Magill, SSWSC. 9. Campbell McLaren, SSWSC.

U14 RMN Female 2.5k Free

6. Nikita Andre, SSWSC. 9. Grace Olexa, SSWSC.

U12 RMN Male 2.5k Free

1. Tristan Thrasher, SSWSC.

U12 RMN Female 2.5k Free

1. Tig Loomis, SSWSC. 2. Shea Sias, SSWSC. 3. Shea Rossi, SSWSC. 5. Davis Brosterhous, SSWSC.

U10 RMN Male 1.5k Free

1. Sawyer Landers, SSWSC. 4. Jett Brosterhous, SSWSC. 6. Reid Graham, SSWSC. 7. Connor Devin, SSWSC. 8. Fisher Beauregard, SSWSC.

U10 RMN Female 1.5k Free

4. Georgia Bishop, SSWSC. 7. Quinn Loomis, SSWSC.

Sunday, Jan. 19 – Mass Start Classic

U18/20 RMN Male 10k Free

1. Logan Moore, Durango. 2. Sumner Cotton, Independent. 3. Cooper Jones, SSWSC

U18/20 RMN Female 5k Free

1. Sarah Bivens, Crested Butte. 2. Sidney Barbier, SSWSC. 3. Kate Oldham, Aspen.

U16 RMN Male 5k Free

1. Griff Rillos, SSWSC. 2. Dimitri Grewal, Vail. 3. Grey Barbier, SSWSC.

U16 RMN Female 5k Free

1. Elsa Perkins, Vail. 2. Ellery Hodges, SSWSC. 3. Anna Pattenden, Summit. 4. Charley Lodwick, SSWSC.

U14 RMN Male 2.5k Free

4. Henry Magill, SSWSC. 8. Campbell McLaren, SSWSC.

U14 RMN Female 2.5k Free

4. Nikita Andre, SSWSC. 9. Grace Olexa, SSWSC.

U12 RMN Male 2.5k Free

2. Tristan Thrasher, SSWSC.

U12 RMN Female 2.5k Free

1. Tig Loomis, SSWSC. 2. Shea Sias, SSWSC. 4. Shea Rossi, SSWSC. 5. Davis Brosterhous, SSWSC.

U10 RMN Male 1.5k Free

1. Sawyer Landers, SSWSC. 4. Reid Graham, SSWSC. 5. Jett Brosterhous, SSWSC. 7. Fisher Beauregard, SSWSC.

U10 RMN Female 1.5k Free

1. Georgia Bishop, SSWSC. 7. Quinn Loomis, SSWSC.

