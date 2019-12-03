Steamboat cross country skiers compete in West Yellowstone

Chase High competes in the men's 10K race at the West Yellowstone Ski Festival on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Montana.

Courtesy Photo / Brian Tate

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To kick off the cross country skiing season, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes traveled to the West Yellowstone Ski Festival in Montana.

Testing their strength and stamina for the first time this winter, the Steamboat skiers fared well.

In the men’s 10-kilometer, Wally Magill finished 11th, with a time of 29 minutes, 48 seconds. That was just 1:31 behind winner Samuel Hendry, a freshman at the University of Utah. Magill was the first U18 skier to cross the line in the men’s race.

Steamboat skier Chase High took 39th in the event with a time of 35:17.

In the women’s 5-kilometer, Ellory Kearns earned 30th while teammate Sidney Barbier wasn’t far behind in 36th.

In the U16 girls 5K, Ellery Hodges finished second and Grace Zanni got fifth. Heidi Andre earned 11th while Tinsley Wilkinson took 18th and Suzy Magill placed 23rd.

Griff Rillos was 10 seconds away from a win in the U16 boys 5K, while Thomas Cooper took eighth and Grey Barbier finished 12th.

Ellery Hodges competes in the U16 girls 5K race at the West Yellowstone Ski Festival on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Montana.

Courtesy Photo / Brian Tate

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.