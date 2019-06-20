Steamboat Creates Young at Art creativity camp starts Monday, June 24

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Kids ages 4 to 7 are invited to join teacher Jessica Berg for a weeklong camp Monday, June 24, to Friday, June 28 that explores music, movement and art called Carnival of Animals. Presented by Steamboat Creates and hosted at the Depot Art Center, this camp will be inspired by animal-themed art, yoga and music. Kids will explore their connection to animals and nature through multidisciplinary activities to foster stewardship of the earth and living things.

Scholarships are available. To register, visit steamboatcreates.org/yaa. Email sylvie@steamboatcreates.org or call Steamboat Creates at 970-879-9008 with questions.