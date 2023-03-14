Steamboat Creates to hold Cabaret auditions March 27

Steamboat Creates is looking for actors, singers and dancers to perform in this year’s Cabaret. Talent auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 27 at the Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

“If you have talent and a desire to connect with the local arts community, this is your opportunity to get involved,” Steamboat Creates said in a news release.

The 41st annual production, with the theme “Deep in the Heart of Steamboat,” will take place May 10-13 at Perry-Mansfield’s Julie Harris Theatre.

For more, email cabaretdirectors@gmail.com .