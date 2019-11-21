Steamboat Creates throws Friday fundraiser for performing arts center feasibility study

Muralist Espartaco Albornoz works on the exterior of the historic caboose in front of the Depot Art Center in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In its quest to take the next step in establishing a new local performing arts center, Steamboat Creates and several local performing arts groups will host a fundraiser Friday supporting a needs and feasibility study for the project.

The evening’s events include Steamboat Creates Development Director Dagny McKinley speaking about the vision for the project and the specifics of the feasibility study, which is estimated to cost approximately $100,000.

“I have personally donated to the study because I would love to see our performing arts organizations have a home where they can expand their programming,” McKinley said. “A performing arts center opens up so many possibilities for our community to bring and explore new ideas, explore different cultures and beliefs, and on a very basic level, to let us dream, let us escape from life for awhile and enter a different world.”

As part of the group’s strategic plan, Steamboat Creates has gathered community input about the local arts community in the past year, through more than 100 meetings with more than 350 community members and about 450 online surveys open to the public, with the data saying the most resounding want and need was a new performing arts center, according to Steamboat Creates.

The last feasibility study about a potential new performing arts space in Steamboat Springs was conducted nearly 30 years ago and ultimately determined that the cost of the building and maintaining the space would be too high. But now, heading into 2020 with increased populations of locals and visitors and with many more local arts organizations, Steamboat Creates is optimistic the addition of a performing arts center would provide space for larger productions, drive tourism and diversify the economy.

Friday’s fundraiser will feature an array of live music by local musicians including Steamboat Folk, Dorin Dougall, the Columbines, Scott Goodhart and Hayley Berg. The event also offers entertainment including solo dance performances by local students, a dance lesson and a dance floor.

The event was conceived by Scott Goodhart with Goodhart’s Dancin’, and participating organizations include Steamboat Dance Theatre and Opera Steamboat.

If you go What: Fundraiser for performing arts center needs and feasibility study

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22

Where: Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Tickets: $10 suggested donation

Those who attend will have the chance to win several prizes including:

Two tickets to Steamboat Opera’s CU Buffoons concert in January and two tickets to “The Three Feathers,” a family-friendly opera that will be performed in August.

Four tickets to Steamboat Symphony Orchestra’s “Cheek to Cheek: A Broadway Romance” on Feb. 28 or 29, featuring Tiffany Haas, who was Glinda from Wicked on Broadway.

Two festival passes to New Play Festival 2020

A dance lesson with Scott Goodhart

