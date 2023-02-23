Steamboat Creates seeks skit, song submissions for Cabaret performance
Steamboat Creates is seeking ideas for skit and song submissions — completed if possible — for the 41st annual Cabaret performance May 10-13.
The local variety show is all about finding laughter in the quirks and characters of Steamboat Springs and the Yampa Valley, and organizers are looking for hilarious, silly or unique things that happen in Steamboat and would make a good skit or song.
If someone thinks they have a great idea, they can submit it by emailing cabaretdirectors@gmail.com no later than Tuesday, Feb. 28. For more, go to SteamboatCreates.org. Audition notices for performers will follow in March.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.