Steamboat Creates seeks members for its Riverwalk Collective artist group

Steamboat Creates is seeking applications for new members to its Riverwalk Collective. The group consists of local artists who exhibit their work at Steamboat Creates at the Depot Arts Center year-round.

Riverwalk artists show their work in the main gallery at The Depot Arts Center for nine months, and in Bliss Hall for the other three. Each artist also has their work featured in a solo show in the Platform Gallery each year.

Additionally, artists are able to engage the community through artist talks, workshops and demonstrations.

Steamboat Creates urges anyone who has an active art practice, is ready to share their work in a professional gallery and is interested in engaging the public through art to apply at SteamboatCreates.org/riverwalk-collective , or email gallery@steamboatcreates.org with questions.