Steamboat Creates in need of volunteers for annual Art in the Park
Steamboat Creates is accepting volunteers for the 50th annual Art in the Park fundraiser that will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9 in West Lincoln Park.
Volunteers will receive snacks and drinks, a free prize ticket and preferred parking. Sign up by reaching out to Robin at 970-879-9008 or robin@steamboatcreates.org or by going to http://www.steamboatcreates.org/depot-art-center/art-in-the-park/.
