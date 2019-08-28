Steamboat Creates celebrates new strategic plan with Hootenanny featuring Buffalo Commons

Buffalo Commons will perform at Thursday night's Hootenanny at the Depot Arts Center, hosted by Steamboat Creates.

Matt Stensland

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the past eight months, Steamboat Creates, formerly Steamboat Springs Arts Council, has been exploring ideas for the future of Steamboat Springs’ arts scene. Steamboat Creates set out to survey as many people as possible by holding in-person meetings and starting conversations with members from every corner of Steamboat’s arts community about where the most pressing local arts-related needs lie.

Now, the data has been analyzed and is ready to be shared.

“The results of the strategic plan are beyond exciting,” said Steamboat Creates’ Development Director Dagny McKinley.

Steamboat Creates’ new strategic plan will be unveiled on the evening of Aug. 29 at a celebration that is sure to put most other meetings to shame.

From 5 to 6 p.m., Steamboat Creates will hold its annual meeting and then from 6 to 8 p.m., local band Buffalo Commons kicks off a free hootenanny, which is a traditional, informal gathering of open-mic folk music and dancing. The show will be accompanied by a whiskey bar, as well as wine, beer and gin.

Attendees of the annual meeting will get one free drink ticket to the hootenanny. Hootenanny-goers will also have the chance to win a Frederic Remington “Bucking Bronco” sculpture.

If you go What: Hootenanny celebrates Steamboat Creates’ strategic plan, kicks off Western Heritage Month When: Steamboat Creates’ annual meeting: 5 to 6 p.m.; Hootenanny: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 Where: Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St. Cost: Suggested donation of $10

The meeting and hootenanny events celebrate the beginning of Western Heritage Month. Throughout September, Steamboat Creates invites the community to participate in activities that explore Steamboat’s heritage, including a whiskey tasting with Steamboat Whiskey Company, a barn-to-brewery food and beer tasting with Community Agriculture Alliance, a plein air painting event with Steamboat Art Museum, classes, tours and more.

Find more information about Steamboat Creates’ plans and about Western Heritage Month at steamboatcreates.com.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.