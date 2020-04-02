Steamboat Creates brings art camp home for area children

Steamboat Creates is offering Young at Art @Home videos on their Facebook page and website for Routt County parents and kids to help them stay creative throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Children all over Routt County are becoming a little more creative each day thanks to Steamboat Creates Young at Art @HOME initiative. The new program, which is based off the nonprofit’s Young at Art summer camps, encourages kids to create art at home while they are out of school.

“We heard from many families that they were worried about keeping their kids engaged while they’re out of school and while many parents are now working from home,” said Sylvie Piquet, program director for Steamboat Creates. “We wanted to provide a resource to allow kids to stay creative and engaged and create a mindful experience — it can serve as a relief from stress and worry, which is something that we all feel right now.”

The free program consists of art projects for kids of all ages, from preschool — with the help of a parent — up to middle school. A video, in which Piquet explains how to do the project and what materials are needed of each project, is posted to the Steamboat Creates YouTube Channel. The projects mirror those that would occur in person during camps and classes hosted by Steamboat Creates but, Piquet explained, with materials that most households would likely already have on hand, such as coffee filters and newspaper.

“What makes it different from what we do in our regular classes is that the emphasis is really on materials that families would already have at home,” Piquet explained, “because not everyone has a giant art supply closet.”

This week, Liza Masters made a newspaper geodesic dome with her two children, Rya, nearly 5, and Ruby Goldmaster, 2.

“Building the dome took the whole afternoon, which was great to take up time,” Masters said. “Once it was done, they played in it all evening. My kids have really enjoyed staying connected to those programs which they normally participate in through the internet right now. I think it has given them a sense of normalcy, especially to see familiar faces and hear their voices.”

Other projects include tie-dying coffee filters, making air-dry clay from only three ingredients and creating a desk organizer out of toilet paper rolls. Participants are encouraged to share their creations on the Steamboat Creates Facebook page.

In addition, Piquet hosted their first live stream yoga class for kids ages three and up on Monday and is hoping to do more in the coming weeks.

“We’ll see how it’s received, but it’s so nice to have a sense of community right now, even though it’s virtual,” Piquet said.

The yoga videos as well as the art projects are posted to the Steamboat Creates Facebook Page, so that participants can do them whenever is convenient or whenever there is a lull in the day.

“Creative experiences and opportunities are really important for our kids, especially right now,” Piquet said. “It’s good for the heart and good for the soul.”

To view the classes, visit steamboatcreates.org and click on the Classes link.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.