Steamboat Creates accepting proposals for 3D art installation outside new Routt HHS building

Steamboat Creates invites local artists to submit proposals for a 3D art installation to be showcased outside the new Routt County Health and Human Services building.

The building will house the Public Health and Human Services departments, which will jointly offer programs, services and education with the goal of maintaining and improving the health, safety and well-being of Routt County citizens.

The ideal 3D art piece will engage the public in a positive way that celebrates residents who will benefit from the services available at the HHS building, according to a news release. Steamboat Creates encourages abstract interpretations of humanness that promote curiosity and reflection.

Submissions are due April 15, and the selected artwork will be completed and ready for installation by July 1. For more, SteamboatCreates.org/opportunities/ .