Steamboat couple to serve as missionaries in Marshall Islands 

Jared and Joanne Williams of Steamboat Springs have volunteered to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Marshall Islands/Kiribati mission.

According to the church, the couple will serve as office specialists to President and Sister Kendall in the mission office in Majuro and will be traveling to Kiribati to visit church members on all of the islands there as well.

The Williamses will also be helping Latter-day Saints living in the Pacific to travel to Hawaii Laie Temple and Suva Fiji Temple.

The LDS Church operates 173 temples with 142 more planned worldwide, including nearly 20 temples throughout the Pacific Islands region. Jared and Joanne Williams begin their mission this August.