Steamboat could see foot of snow starting Monday night

Early season skiing was excellent at opening day 2022 at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The first full week of skiing in Steamboat is expected to see more powder added to the slopes, with storms expected both early and late in the week.

Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said the first storm picked up a bunch of cold air near Alaska before moving down over the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, Nov. 27. Snow will start falling over the Yampa Valley late on Monday, Nov. 28, he said, eventually dropping 6-12 inches at mid-mountain.

“We’ll feel the cold air when the snow begins the heaviest, Monday around midnight,” said Weissbluth, who writes about Steamboat’s weather at SnowAlarm.com. “Tuesday’s going to be a cold winter day, probably storm skiing on the mountain. We’re going to have continued snow showers in the cold, moist northwest flow probably into the evening.”

Wednesday morning could be bitterly cold, Weissbluth said, with cloud cover clearing off allowing temperatures to get near zero degrees in town. After a dry Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2, Weissbluth said a multi-day winter storm could start Friday night.

“This could be the beginning of a long duration event, Saturday (Dec. 3) to Tuesday (Dec. 6), with some breaks, Weissbluth said. “But that interaction is pretty uncertain at this time.”

