‘Steamboat Conversations’ virtual town hall focuses on DEI efforts underway at city, schools, nonprofits

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A number of local governments, schools and nonprofit organizations are implementing efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusivity in their workplaces and that will be the subject of the next Steamboat Conversations” live virtual town hall Wednesday, Oct. 28. This week’s panel is part of Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Indivisible six-week reporting series focusing on issues of diversity, equity and inclusivity, which concludes this week.

The virtual discussion starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and panelists include Gary Suiter, city manager for the city of Steamboat Springs; Renzo Walton, immigration specialist at Integrated Community; Jay Hamric, director of learning, Steamboat Springs School District; Anne-Marie Williams, Title IV coordinator for the Steamboat Springs School District; and Kate Nowak, executive director of Routt County United Way.

The Steamboat Conversations panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com.

Questions for the panelists and ideas for future panels can be emailed to news@SteamboatPilot.com.